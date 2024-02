It is forecast that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to swelter through scorching temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius and suffer from very harmful levels of ultraviolet (UV) rays.

From tomorrow, temperatures will increase slightly compared to today causing uncomfortable feels for residents, especially those working outside in the heat.

Besides, the UV index will reach at the highest level of 10 for a few hours around noon.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that some mountainous places in the Northern and Central regions are experiencing days of chilling drizzle.

By Nguyen Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong