Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to partner, cooperate with Hungarian counterparts

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh received Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér in the city on October 18.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) receives Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér in the city on October 18. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Minh warmly welcomed the official visit to Vietnam by Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Kover Laszlo, which takes place as the two countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (1950–2025).

Expressing his sincere appreciation for Hungary’s longstanding support during Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification. In its ongoing development efforts, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council underscored that the traditional friendship and cooperative ties between Vietnam and Hungary have continued to grow stronger. He noted that the relationship is being steadily reinforced through regular exchanges and visits at various levels.

The city’s leader said that following the administrative merger with the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City’s development space has significantly expanded, enabling the city to better leverage the natural, geographical, and infrastructural advantages of all three localities.

Outlining the city’s development vision, he emphasized that the urban core of Ho Chi Minh City will remain the central hub for finance, economics, education, and human resource development, not only for the city itself but also for the broader region. Binh Duong will focus on high-tech industrial development, while Ba Ria–Vung Tau is set to become a key driver of the maritime economy, with a particular focus on seaport logistics and coastal tourism.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is striving to sustain an annual growth rate of over 10 percent, with the ambition of joining the ranks of the world’s top 100 most livable cities.

With its economic scale, advanced technological infrastructure, and abundant human resources, the city is well-positioned to welcome investors and enterprises seeking to expand operations and enhance investment and cooperation in areas where both sides hold strong potential, including biotechnology, high-tech science, sports and culture, and human resource development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) offers a gift o Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm and heartfelt welcome that Ho Chi Minh City extended to the high-level Hungarian delegation upon his arrival in the city for his official visit to Vietnam.

Recalling fond memories of his student days and friendships with Vietnamese friends, he highlighted education as one of the most effective areas of cooperation between Hungary and Vietnam.

He also expressed admiration and congratulations for the significant achievements that Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, has made in the process of renewal and development. These accomplishments have contributed to strengthening the country's capabilities, international standing, and reputation. He believed that Vietnam would continue to attain even greater successes in the years ahead.

Reaffirming Hungary’s deep appreciation for its long-standing traditional friendship with Vietnam, the Hungarian NA Speaker emphasized that Vietnam remains one of Hungary’s key partners in Southeast Asia.

He pledged that Hungary will continue to stand alongside Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in promoting future cooperation initiatives, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

Delegates of the two sides attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier the same day, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Kover Laszlo and his delegation paid a visit to the memorial stupa honoring Hungarian orientalist and scholar Sándor Kőrösi Csoma in Vung Tau Ward.

As part of his official program, on October 19, the Hungarian NA Speaker is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition featuring early 20th-century images of Saigon captured by Hungarian naval doctor Dezső Bozóky.

Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér’s official visit to Vietnam aims to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (February 3, 1950–February 3, 2025). The visit also follows closely on the heels of the official state visit to Vietnam by Hungarian President Sulyok Tamás and his spouse in late May 2025.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh