Weather

Ho Chi Minh City, Southern region to experience several days of rain

SGGPO

Torrential downpours affected parts of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region on the morning of August 26. Rain is expected to continue across the region in the coming days.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station, thunderstorms are developing over Ho Chi Minh City, bringing rain, lightning and whirlwinds to multiple wards and communes, including Vung Tau, Tam Thang, Rach Dua, Phuoc Hai, Long Hai, Dat Do, Ho Tram, Xuyen Moc, Binh Chau, Hoa Hoi, Binh My, Nhuan Duc, Thai My, An Nhon Tay, Tay Nam and Phu Tho Hoa.

troi-mua-8297-5042.jpg
Rain sweeps through Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on the early morning of August 26. (Photo: TH)

Forecasts indicate that thunderstorms will continue to develop in the coming hours, bringing showers, lightning and sustained winds to the affected areas before spreading to nearby regions.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 5 mm to 30 mm, with some places exceeding 30 mm. Heavy downpours may trigger localized flooding in several locations.

Temperatures will range from 24-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 31-34 degrees Celsius at the highest, with some areas above 34 degrees Celsius.

August 27 forecast alert that the Southern region will see mostly cloudy skies with only brief periods of sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are likely around midday, afternoon, and evening, with some places seeing moderate to heavy rains.

Meteorologists caution that thunderstorms could bring dangerous conditions, including damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail and localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

In the next two or three days, a tropical convergence zone connected to typhoon No. 5 is forecast to drive the storm ashore between Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri provinces by tomorrow afternoon. Additionally, the southwest monsoon will remain moderate to strong.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Southern region torrential downpours August 27 forecast typhoon No.5

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn