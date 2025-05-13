Ho Chi Minh City seeks public opinion on draft constitutional amendments

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to collect public opinion on the draft resolution to amend and supplement certain articles of the 2013 Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to collect public opinion on the draft resolution to amend and supplement certain articles of the 2013 Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which is set to complete the public consultation by May 30.

Feedback will be collected from all residents, local agencies, units, and organizations, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organizations, as well as experts and scientists.

People can contribute their feedback on the amendments to the 2013 Constitution through the VNeID application.

Individuals can contribute their opinions directly via the level-2 VNeID application, the National Assembly’s electronic information portal, the Government’s electronic information portal, or by submitting written feedback to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee through the Department of Justice at 141-143 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, or email: pbgdpl.stp@tphcm.gov.vn.

Agencies and organizations are encouraged to proactively develop plans to organize conferences, seminars, and discussions to collect feedback from those under their management, experts and scientists.

Meanwhile, local People's Committees are to organize public consultations using appropriate methods suited to actual local conditions in accordance with legal regulations on grassroots democracy implementation.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong