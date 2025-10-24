Ho Chi Minh City residents struggle with high tide

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station reported that over the past 24 hours, peak tide levels at most stations along the Saigon River have risen rapidly.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 23, the high tide caused waterlogging in several areas across Ho Chi Minh City, including National Highway 13, Tran Xuan Soan Street, Huynh Tan Phat Street, Nguyen Van Linh Street and the Thanh Da area.

By 11 a.m. on October 24, water was still inundating numerous alleys on Binh Quoi Street, Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Minh Hai)

As a result, residents and commuters struggled with difficult travel as numerous streets and neighborhoods were submerged under water.

In addition to disrupting traffic, the unusually high tides also affected residents’ daily lives.

High tide caused severe flooding along the Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Thi Thap intersection in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of October 23. (Photo: Nguyen Huu)

Locals living in the flooded alleys said that around 6 p.m. on October 23, water from the Saigon River began to overflow onto the streets. In just half an hour, floodwaters entered homes, leaving many residents unprepared and damaging household belongings.

Similarly, residents on Tran Xuan Soan Street in Tan Thuan Ward reported that by 7 p.m., waters had risen high enough to submerge motorbike wheels, disrupting transportation and trading activities.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station reported that the rapid rise in water coincided with the early high-tide period in the 9th lunar month. It forecasts that peak tide levels at most stations along the Saigon River will remain high on October 25 and October 26.

This is a period of unusually high tides, so residents are recommended to prevent potential flooding in low-lying, riverside areas, especially as heavy rain interacts with the rising tide.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong