Ho Chi Minh City residents joyfully receive Independence Day gifts

Residents of An Dong Ward gathered with radiant smiles this morning at Van Lang Park Reading Pavilion to receive gifts in celebration of Vietnam's Independence Day.

Residents of An Dong Ward receive gifts in the witness of Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc

Following the opening ceremony of the 'Festival of the Nation – Unity of the People' event hosted by the Front Work Committee of Quarter 29 in An Dong Ward, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, paid a visit to the event. He was joined by local leaders to share in the festive spirit and distribute Independence Day gifts to residents.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and ward leaders also commended the officials, civil servants, and police officers who worked diligently to ensure every gift was delivered promptly.

The joy was evident on the faces of the elderly, workers' families, and those facing hardships as they received their gifts. An Dong Ward set up 10 distribution sites to ensure that all residents, especially seniors and hazardous groups, could receive their gifts.

Among the crowd was Ly De, 69 year old, who quietly waited his turn. It was his first time receiving an Independence Day gift, and he was both excited and anxious. Holding the VND200,000 (US$7.59) gift for himself and his daughter, he was deeply moved.

'This amount will help me with our daily expenses," he shared. "At my age, I can no longer work, yet I still have to care for my daughter, who is in 11th grade. This gift is truly precious. I feel comforted by the care of the authorities'.

Another 82 year old woman, Tran Keo, was also there with her daughter. Despite having three working children, they all face financial difficulties. She expressed her happiness with the gift, stating, “I feel overjoyed to receive such a meaningful present.” She added that her family's National Day celebration now feels complete.

While the monetary value of a gift may not be large, its symbolic meaning is profound. Residents feel the genuine care and support from the Party, the State, and local authorities. This thoughtful gesture strengthens trust, fosters unity, and inspires everyone to contribute to the enduring solidarity of the Vietnamese people and the development of a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh - Translated by Uyen Phuong