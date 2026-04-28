Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster sustains double-digit growth

In the first quarter of 2026, the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster continued to record strong growth, reinforcing its role as a key international gateway for imports, exports and transshipment in the Southern region.

According to the Vietnam Seaports Association, container throughput on mainline services at the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster reached approximately 1.94 million TEUs in the first three months of the year, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Gemalink port continues to lead with over 523,000 TEUs, up 17 percent year-on-year.

Cargo volumes remained high and stable across the months. January recorded more than 711,000 TEUs, while March rebounded strongly to nearly 627,000 TEUs, reflecting smooth and efficient port operations.

Among the terminals, Gemalink Port led the cluster with over 523,000 TEUs, up 17 percent year-on-year. Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) handled more than 371,000 TEUs, a 14 percent increase, maintaining its role as a key terminal. Notably, SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) posted an impressive growth rate, reaching nearly 269,000 TEUs, up 47 percent, demonstrating its strong ability to attract and expand international shipping routes.

SSIT receives ultra-large container vessels, with service quality meeting international standards.

These results reflect a growing trend in long-haul shipping services, particularly direct routes to Europe and the Americas, further enhancing the global standing of the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster on the international maritime map.

The steady growth momentum from the beginning of the year is expected to provide a solid foundation for continued breakthroughs, contributing positively to supply chains and import-export activities in the Southern region and the country as a whole.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong