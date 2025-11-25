Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City implements measures to boost housing supply, reduce prices

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a document to relevant departments and agencies outlining measures to boost housing and real estate supply, reduce prices, and stabilize and develop the city’s property market.

1-3869-648.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City will carry out measures to boost housing and real estate supply, reduce prices, and stabilize and develop the city’s property market. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the People’s Committee assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies to advise the city on solutions to accelerate urban planning and development, particularly in areas built under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model. The department is also tasked with expediting administrative procedures related to construction investment and the implementation of housing and real estate projects under new regulatory frameworks.

In coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Construction will propose land allocations for social housing development and advise on measures to urge and support project developers in speeding up implementation so the city can meet its social housing targets.

The Department of Finance has been tasked with advising on the allocation of local budget resources for compensation and site clearance, ensuring the availability of land for social housing development. It will work with the Department of Construction to recommend that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee submit additional social housing targets assigned by the Prime Minister to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for approval.

The Department of Finance is also responsible for coordinating with the Department of Construction to promptly rectify, prevent, and strictly handle violations, within its authority, related to the activities of businesses, project developers, and real estate trading floors.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to advise on the approval and timely publication of information related to planning and land-use plans, ensuring openness and transparency. The department is also directed to expedite administrative procedures for construction investment in housing and real estate projects under new regulations, including procedures for land-use conversion, land-price appraisal, and land-use fee assessments.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

housing supply reduce prices housing and real estate projects land allocations social housing targets. Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn