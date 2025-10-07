Ho Chi Minh City ramps up environmental protection efforts

Ho Chi Minh City is escalating efforts to enhance environmental protection and green investment, with the City People's Committee issuing a new directive to strengthen compliance, enforcement, and disaster preparedness across the city.

The directive, signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh on behalf of the Chairman, mandates several actions:

- Implementation and Compliance: All departments, agencies, and people's committees at wards and communed are instructed to strictly implement national technical environmental standards as guided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

- Contingency and Prevention: Local authorities must proactively review and organize measures for environmental incident prevention and response to ensure they align with the current situation.

- Enforcement and Remediation: The city will strengthen inspection activities to promptly and strictly handle violations of environmental laws. It will also focus on treating and remediating pollution sources in affected areas and facilities, providing support to polluting establishments to achieve thorough pollution treatment.

- Green Transition: The city is committed to promoting green investment across all sectors, boosting waste recycling and minimization through a circular economy model, and encouraging the production of environmentally friendly products.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has directed the city Department of Agriculture and Environment to research and propose recommendations aimed at advising the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to issue local technical standards in cases where the national technical standards issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment do not ensure the maintenance of environmental quality protection goals.

Simultaneously, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City is to collaborate with various departments, agencies, and people's committees of wards, communes, special zones, and relevant units to urgently develop and present to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City a plan for waste incident response by 2030, following the administrative merger with Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan