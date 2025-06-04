Ho Chi Minh City proposes plan of reorganizing market management boards

The Municipal Department of Industry and Trade has proposed a plan to restructure and reorganize the market management boards across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade yesterday sent an official proposal to the Department of Internal Affairs, suggesting a plan to restructure and reorganize the market management boards, which are public non-business units under the management of district-level People's Committees and the Thu Duc City People's Committee.

The proposal aims to align with the orientation of a two-level local government structure and enhance the efficiency of market management.

Tourists and locals visit and shop at Binh Tay Market in Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 231 markets, including three wholesale markets and 228 traditional markets. Of these, 207 markets were funded by the state budget, while 24 were developed using non-budgetary sources.

The Municipal Department of Industry and Trade has proposed transferring the market management boards to communal-level People's Committees.

The shop owners host the livestream sessions at Ben Thanh Market in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to sell their goods.

Specifically, the currently-operated 50 market management boards would be reorganized into 35 boards under the new communal-level administration after the streamlining, including 27 market management boards (Group 2) under new communal-level People's Committees in areas with only one board along with the remaining 23 boards being merged into eight boards under new commune-level administrations in areas where there are two or more existing boards.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade issued an official dispatch regarding the handover and management of market assets.



Accordingly, the agencies and units subject to the reorganization must inventory and compile a list of the market infrastructure assets they currently manage.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong