Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes investment in school construction

In light of the shortage of schools in some wards and communes, Mr. Duong Anh Duc emphasized that localities must proactively review and adjust planning, selecting suitable land locations for the implementation of school construction projects.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

On October 23, Task Force No. 17, led by Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc, conducted oversight of Tan Dong Hiep, Dong Hoa, An Long, and Phuoc Thanh wards and communes on the implementation of Plan 249 by the Central Inspection Commission.

At the working session, leaders of the wards and communes reported on the implementation of Plan 249 and raised numerous proposals to address difficulties and obstacles encountered during the process, including issues related to staffing allocation, finances, and investment in equipment to support the operation of the two-tier local government.

Notably, leaders of Tan Dong Hiep Ward proposed that the city allocate a budget to build one additional secondary school and two primary schools to meet current infrastructure needs and accommodate the surplus number of students according to existing standards. At present, 5 out of the ward’s 11 schools were built many years ago and have deteriorated, requiring repair and renovation.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, acknowledged the difficulties and pressures faced by the wards and communes.

He also noted that, regarding information technology infrastructure, localities have proactively developed specific investment projects, assessing the needs for equipment and technology to support management and administration. He emphasized the importance of preparing early so that once the proposal for upgrading IT infrastructure and equipment for the City Public Service Center, commune-level People’s Committees, and commune-level Public Service Centers is approved, localities can immediately proceed with procurement within their authority.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the planning and construction of schools, Mr. Duong Anh Duc noted that the Resolution of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term set a target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-age children. To achieve this target, resources must first be focused on investing in education in the Binh Duong area.

Specifically, localities are required to proactively review and adjust planning, selecting suitable land sites for school construction projects. At the same time, they should coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training to develop short-term and long-term plans for expanding schools in their areas.

Another concern raised by localities was the maintenance of transportation infrastructure. He urged localities to proactively propose coordination mechanisms so that the competent authorities can soon issue regulations for cooperation between commune-level units and city departments, as well as between neighboring localities involved in related projects and works.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, acknowledged the common difficulties reported and proposed by localities, emphasizing the need to promptly report and recommend solutions to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee to ensure that grassroots government operations run smoothly, effectively, and efficiently, providing better service to residents.

For issues beyond the local authority, Ho Chi Minh City will submit proposals and recommendations to the central government. In addition, the city has incorporated several related matters into the draft resolution amending and supplementing Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly, which is currently under review at the 10th session of the National Assembly.

By Van Minh, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh