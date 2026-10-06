Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh seek deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with leaders from both cities pledging closer cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity, healthcare and education.

The two side committed the bilateral ties during a meeting on October 5 between Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Khuong Sreng, Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, alongside a delegation from the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, who are on a working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

At the reception, Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng expressed gratitude to Ho Chi Minh City leaders for their thoughtful reception, while highly appreciating Vietnam's support for Cambodia. According to the Phnom Penh Governor, the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments to implement the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship School construction project marks a milestone in bilateral cooperation, contributing to enhancing exchanges and nurturing friendship for the younger generation.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay (right) meets with Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng. Photo: Thuy Vu

The Phnom Penh Governor expressed a desire to continue learning from Ho Chi Minh City's experience in urban development, thereby contributing to deepening relations between the two localities.

Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay noted with satisfaction that the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia continue to be consolidated and develop fruitfully across many fields.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always values its friendly and cooperative relations with Cambodia, including the capital city of Phnom Penh. The active companion and participation of Phnom Penh leaders in Ho Chi Minh City's key foreign affairs and political exchange activities have contributed to strengthening cohesion, understanding, and cooperation between the two localities.

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Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, pose for a group photo. Photo: Thuy Vu

Regarding the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship School project, the Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman requested that Phnom Penh authorities continue to pay attention and coordinate closely with the City High Command and relevant agencies of both sides, creating favorable conditions for the project to be implemented on schedule, ensure quality, and be put into operation soon.

Regarding future cooperation orientations, Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay proposed that both sides continue to step up trade and investment promotion activities, fairs, exhibitions, and business networking forums; and study and prepare plans to more effectively utilize new transport connections between Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh, particularly as the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai - Bavet - Phnom Penh expressways near completion.

In the fields of health and education, the Ho Chi Minh City leader requested continued facilitation to ensure the effective operation of Cho Ray - Phnom Penh Hospital, along with the sound implementation of training programs for Cambodian students.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the bilateral ties good neighborliness traditional friendship comprehensive cooperation Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship School project

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