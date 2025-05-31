Ho Chi Minh City Ornamental Creature Festival 2025 kicks off

The Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Professions Association this morning held an opening ceremony for the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Ornamental Creature Festival at the Youth Cultural House in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the opening ceremony were representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association along with businesses and artisans in the ornamental creature sector from Vietnam and several ASEAN countries.

The festival taking place over three days from May 31 to June 2 gathers 37 booths showcasing production and business models, machinery, equipment, and technologies serving the industry. Besides, the festival also introduces support products for ornamental fish, pets, ornamental reptiles, parrots, and other ornamental creatures.

The festival offers an opportunity for the public to admire unique, rare, and aesthetically valuable ornamental products from Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces. It highlights the city's role as a center for research, production, collection, conservation, breeding, and supply of high-quality ornamental products, while also bringing economic benefits to artisans and the high-end ornamental industry in the city.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Ornamental Creatures Association cum Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Professions Association Nguyen Van Phung stated that in the first five months of this year, Ho Chi Minh City exported 5.67 million ornamental fishes, with an estimated export turnover of US$6.6 million, an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same period last year with major export markets in Europe and Asia.

Over the past five months, the city's agricultural production value was estimated at over VND8,216 billion (US$317 million), demonstrating that ornamental creatures hold significant potential to become a key agricultural sector.

In the upcoming time, the city's ornamental creature industry will focus on developing linked production chains to create sustainable value.

There are some photos at the Ho Chi Minh City Ornamental Creature Festival 2025.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong