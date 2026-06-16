HCMC seeks stronger cooperation with India, Russia

HCMC is pushing for closer cooperation with India and Russia across a range of strategic sectors, from technology and transport to tourism and investment.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa.

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to deepen cooperation with India and Russia in areas ranging from technology and digital transformation to transport, tourism, energy, and investment, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said during separate meetings with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa and Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur on June 16.

During talks with the Indian ambassador, Mr. Tshering W. Sherpa noted that 2027 will mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India. He highlighted the recent State visit to India by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in May, during which several cooperation agreements were signed, including a memorandum of understanding establishing friendship and cooperation ties between HCMC and Mumbai.

Mr. Tshering W. Sherpa said the Indian Consulate General in HCMC would work closely with city authorities to develop an action plan to translate the newly signed commitments into concrete projects.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a commemorative gift to Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa.

According to the ambassador, Indian partners are keen to expand cooperation with Vietnam, particularly HCMC, in urban transport infrastructure, technology, digital transformation, seaport development, inland waterway transport, and defense and security.

He also proposed organizing India-HCMC Technology Forum on the sidelines of HCMC Autumn Economic Forum to help businesses from both sides explore investment and partnership opportunities.

Tourism was another area identified for closer collaboration. With the number of Indian visitors to Vietnam and HCMC continuing to rise, India is interested in expanding tourism links. Mr. Tshering W. Sherpa revealed that an Indian working group would visit HCMC to study the feasibility of launching additional direct flights between the two sides.

Welcoming the proposals, Mr. Tran Luu Quang said cooperation between HCMC and India has yet to match its vast potential and should be strengthened through more substantive and effective initiatives.

He affirmed that HCMC places a high priority on strengthening ties with India, describing the country as a trusted partner with significant strengths across multiple sectors. In science, technology, and digital transformation, he encouraged Indian businesses and institutions to accelerate engagement with the city.

In tourism, he suggested that both sides place greater emphasis on spiritual and cultural tourism to attract more visitors. Regarding inland waterway transport, Mr. Tran Luu Quang endorsed India's proposal, noting that stronger waterway connections between HCMC and the Mekong Delta could leverage the region's dense river network and help reduce logistics costs.

He called on the Indian Embassy and Consulate General to develop concrete plans for priority areas of cooperation in the near future.

During a separate farewell meeting with Russian Consul General Sadykov Timur, who is concluding his term in HCMC, Mr. Tran Luu Quang praised the diplomat's contributions to strengthening Vietnam-Russia relations and fostering cooperation between HCMC and Russian localities.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur at the meeting.

The city leader emphasized that Russia, as well as the former Soviet Union, has long been a reliable and trusted partner of Vietnam. He said HCMC's new development space would create broader opportunities for cooperation with Russian counterparts, including Saint Petersburg, in sectors such as energy, trade, investment, technology, and cybersecurity.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his appreciation for Mr. Sadykov Timur's efforts during his tenure and voiced hope that, regardless of his future position, the Russian diplomat would continue supporting bilateral cooperation and the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Sadykov Timur thanked HCMC leaders and municipal agencies for their support throughout his assignment, which enabled him to successfully fulfill his duties.

Delegates attend the reception for Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur.

The consul general said he had witnessed the remarkable development of both HCMC and Vietnam during his time in office. He described the city as dynamic and increasingly attractive to international investors.

Mr. Sadykov Timur added that beyond traditional Russian partners such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Siberia, and Vladivostok, a growing number of Russian regions are showing interest in exploring investment and cooperation opportunities in HCMC, reflecting confidence in the city's economic potential and long-term development prospects.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan