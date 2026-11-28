A ceremony was held to mark the first anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival on the evening of November 27.

Foreign visitors sample traditional Vietnamese cakes at the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Attendees included Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; Nguyen Minh Hai, Head of the Propaganda, Press, and Publishing Division under the Commission for Information and Education; and Ngo Hai Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Ward People's Committee.

Over the past year, across 10 editions, the Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival has revitalized the city’s Book Street space, expanding cultural, artistic, and experiential activities to establish an evening gathering spot for residents and tourists. Transitioning from a predominantly daytime venue, the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has gradually evolved into a multifaceted cultural destination that connects books, knowledge, art, and traditional heritage through engaging and accessible formats.

The festival has steadily become a familiar destination, particularly for families, young people, and visitors. Activities within the festival’s framework have helped boost Book Street’s annual lineup from 360–400 events to 450–500, broadening public access to literature and cultural programming.

Mr. Le Hoang (right), Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, and Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai present flowers and letters of appreciation to partner organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Bui Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, emphasized that despite the addition of evening arts, cultural, and experiential activities, books and knowledge remain the core foundation of the venue.

It is expected to further promote Book Street’s role as a cultural and intellectual hub that connects books with daily life, art, and hands-on experiences. For the festival to develop sustainably and leave a distinct mark, alongside Book Street's own efforts, it needs the joint support of agencies, organizations, specialized units, and the wider community, Mr. Bui Xuan Duc said.

According to him, the festival’s programming focuses on delivering meaningful experiences that promote a positive lifestyle, family values, patriotism, and a spirit of sharing and community bonding. Through public participation, cultural heritage is not merely preserved, he noted, but actively kept alive.

Running from November 27 to 29 at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, the 11th edition of the Night Book and Culture Festival carries the theme "Cay Tre Tram Dot” (The Hundred-Knot Bamboo Tree). Inspired by the classic Vietnamese folktale, the event uses the imagery of individual bamboo segments joined together into a unified whole to symbolize the strength of unity, trust, and resilience. The 11th edition features five distinct cultural experience zones, including Tram Chat Viet (Vietnamese Essence Station), welcoming visitors and distributing cultural passports; Mong Truc Vien (Bamboo Dream Garden), featuring folk games, board games, and knowledge challenges; Cho Net Viet (Vietnamese Charm Market), showcasing books, handicrafts, and creative products; Hoi Quan Khac Nhap (Khac Nhap Clubhouse), staging interactive exchanges, storytelling sessions, and art performances; and Chat Viet Workshop, offering hands-on cultural and creative workshops.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh