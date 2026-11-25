A series of distinctive cultural and artistic programs took place across the country on November 24 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day.

Spectacular fireworks light up the sky to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

A special artistic program themed Proud of Vietnamese Cultural Identity was held in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of November 24. Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and staged by the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center, the program was connected across three venues, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Bach Dang Riverside Park in Thu Dau Mot Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward.

Attendees included Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Huynh Dam, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; and Bui Thanh Nhan, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education, among others.

Singers Quoc Dai and Cao Cong Nghia perform a duet of "Hat Tu Nguon Coi" (Singing from the Roots) to open the art program. (Photo: SGGP)

Spanning 90 minutes and comprising three consecutive segments, the program vividly showcased the flow of Vietnam's cultural heritage alongside the vibrant pace of life and dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

The program featured People's Artists Bach Tuyet, Tuyet Mai, Trong Phuc, and Huu Quoc; Meritorious Artists Van Khanh, Khanh Ngoc, and Ngoc Dang; and singers Quang Linh, Phuong Thanh, Doan Trang, and Ha Van, as well as MTV, the Chau Van traditional music ensemble, and the Nha Nhac traditional music ensemble, among others.

At the Saigon Ward venue, Vietnam's intangible cultural heritage was showcased through performances celebrating the rich traditions spanning the country's North and South.

People’s Artist Trong Phuc performs "Bai Ca Dat Phuong Nam" (Song of the Southern Land). (Photo: SGGP)

The second segment paid tribute to the culturally rich and compassionate Southern region while highlighting efforts to build a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in the city named after the late leader. Connecting with the venues in Thu Dau Mot Ward and Vung Tau Ward, artists performed musical works honoring President Ho Chi Minh and Ho Chi Minh City, the city named after him.

In the third segment at the Saigon Ward, the contemporary vitality of Vietnamese culture was showcased through the dynamic fusion of traditional sounds and modern pop music. Immediately after the program, fireworks displays were staged simultaneously at all three venues for residents and visitors.

Fireworks light up the sky over My Dinh National Stadium. (Photo: SGGP)

That same evening, nearly 50,000 spectators at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi joined in a celebration of national pride during a special artistic program marking Vietnam Culture Day, themed Vietnam in a Thousand Colors: Culture Lights the Way—The Nation in Harmony.

The program was organized under the leadership of the Hanoi Party Committee, Hanoi People's Council, Hanoi People's Committee, and Hanoi Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. The Hanoi Press, Radio, and Television Agency, in coordination with the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and relevant agencies and organizations, carried out the event.

The program marked Vietnam Culture Day and commemorated the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference, held on November 24, 1946 (November 24, 1946–November 24, 2026).

Spanning 120 minutes, the program was meticulously staged, combining music, dance, theatrical performances, mass performances, and traditional art forms. It took audiences back to the glorious chapters of the nation's history, showcased the cultural beauty of different regions, and highlighted the enduring vitality of traditional values in contemporary life.

The harmonious blend of folk influences and contemporary styles, together with performances by artists from different generations and practitioners of cultural heritage, created a vibrant and colorful portrait of Vietnamese culture. The program conveyed a deep love for the homeland and the country, as well as aspirations to bring the nation's cultural values to a wider international audience.

The artistic evening concluded with the song Radiant Vietnamese Culture, accompanied by high-altitude fireworks and a programmed fireworks display set to contemporary folk music.

International visitors mingle with the crowds to explore and experience the Da Nang Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the evening of November 24, the Tuyen Quang Provincial People's Committee held the opening ceremony of the second Pa Then ethnic minority’s Fire Dancing Festival 2026 in Tan Trinh Commune, Tuyen Quang Province.

The festival is a meaningful cultural event aimed at honoring, preserving, and promoting the distinctive traditional cultural values of the Pa Then ethnic community. It also seeks to promote the province's image, its people, and the cultural identities of its ethnic groups to domestic and international visitors.

As part of the festival, an artistic program themed Firebirds recreated distinctive aspects of the Pa Then community's cultural and spiritual life. The highlight was a performance of the traditional Fire Dancing ritual, offering residents and visitors a vivid experience of this unique cultural heritage.

That same evening, at Kim Dong Pedestrian Street in Thuc Phan Ward, the Cao Bang Provincial People's Committee held a program celebrating Vietnam Culture Day under the theme “Cao Bang Opens Its Heritage to the World—Spreading Cultural Identity.”

The highlight of the event was 12 spaces showcasing traditional handicrafts and distinctive cultural practices, offering visitors an insight into the cultural life of the province's ethnic communities. These included Dao embroidery and the painting of traditional ritual pictures; Nung hat weaving; Tay brocade weaving; the crafting of tinh lutes; Phja Thap incense making; traditional do paper production and blacksmithing by the Nung An people; Mong khene performances; hands-on experiences in printing Viet Nam Doc Lap (Independent Vietnam) Newspaper and traditional folk paintings; and other activities associated with local history and culture.

On November 24, the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee inaugurated Quang Tri Culture and Tourism Week 2026 under the theme "Splendor of the Land of Wonders—Sacred Land of Fire."

The opening ceremonies took place simultaneously at Ho Chi Minh Square in Dong Hoi Ward, featuring a special artistic program in three acts—Sacred Land of Fire, Splendor of the Land of Wonders, and Quang Tri's Aspirations—followed by high-altitude fireworks, and at the second facility of the Quang Tri Provincial Cultural and Cinema Center in Nam Dong Ha Ward, where the celebrations featured lion and dragon dances, a marching band, an ao dai fashion show, a vibrant street festival, and celebratory high-altitude fireworks.

Over seven days, residents and visitors will be immersed in a colorful festival atmosphere featuring 15 distinctive cultural, artistic, sporting, and tourism activities held across Quang Tri Province. Highlights include a program promoting Indian tourism through Bollywood cinema and a culinary space themed Quang Tri Nature—Flavors of Trang An, among other activities.

Also on November 24, the Vinh Long Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism inaugurated the program Art Road – Ethnic Cultural Space – Heritage Journey, under the theme Heritage Colors – Contemporary Rhythms, in celebration of Vietnam Culture Day and the 2026 Vinh Long Ok Om Bok Festival.

Held along Vietnam's longest Red Ceramic and Flower Road in Long Chau Ward, the program attracted large numbers of residents and visitors eager to explore and experience its offerings. Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of traditional art forms, including sac bua folk singing (ritual New Year blessing singing), bong roi ritual dance (a religion-based singing and dancing art form), don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), hat boi (traditional Vietnamese opera), Van Tien recitation, Du Ke theater of the Khmer community, lion dances, ceremonial drumming, and calligraphy performances.

On the evening of November 24, at April 2 Square in Nha Trang Ward, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee held a program celebrating Vietnam Culture Day 2026 under the theme Imprints of Vietnamese Culture—The Colors of Khanh Hoa.

Highlights included a ceremony to receive the certificate recognizing the worship of Po Inu Nugar/Thien Y A Na as a national intangible cultural heritage, the launch of a campaign calling for donations of documents and artifacts to the Truong Sa Museum, and an award ceremony for a songwriting competition featuring new songs about Khanh Hoa Province.

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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh