Residents and visitors in Con Dao gathered at An Son Temple on November 25 for the solemn procession of Prince Hoi An’s spirit tablet, honoring traditional folk culture during the 241st Traditional Death Anniversary Festival of Lady Phi Yen.

On November 25 (the 17th day of the 10th lunar month), at An Son Temple in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, the organizing committee of the 241st Traditional Commemoration Festival of Lady Phi Yen held a procession of Prince Hoi An’s memorial tablet.

The procession is a folk ritual of particular significance to the cultural and spiritual life of Con Dao residents, demonstrating the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source,” the sacred bond between mother and child, and reverence for Phi Yen, a woman who has become a cherished symbol in the hearts and minds of generations of island residents.

The procession is held to respectfully invite Prince Hoi An to An Son Temple to attend the commemorative ceremony for his mother. All rituals are conducted with solemnity and reverence in accordance with traditional customs.

Rituals during the procession of Prince Hoi An’s spirit tablet are conducted with deep reverence and solemnity.

The procession follows a solemn formation, featuring the ceremonial committee, drum and gong ensembles, lion dance troupe, flag bearers, palanquin bearers, elderly men and women, and a large number of students from schools across the special zone.

Dressed in traditional attire, elderly residents representing generations of the Con Dao community take part in the ceremony, symbolizing the continuation of spiritual and cultural values preserved over the centuries.

The resounding festival drums and gongs, accompanied by the lively beats of the lion dance drums, herald the beginning of the procession to respectfully escort Prince Hoi An’s memorial tablet.

Along the route, a large number of residents and visitors line both sides of the streets, watching the procession and paying their respects. Every step, every drumbeat, and every ritual embodies the faith, reverence, and profound affection that Con Dao residents hold for Lady Phi Yen and Prince Hoi An.

The procession carrying Prince Hoi An’s spirit tablet moves in a solemn formation.

Upon completion of the rituals, Prince Hoi An’s memorial tablet is reverently carried into the temple, formally becoming part of the commemorative ceremony honoring Lady Phi Yen.

Over the years, the procession of Prince Hoi An’s memorial tablet has become an integral part of the Traditional Death Anniversary Festival of Lady Phi Yen. It also provides an opportunity for the community to reconnect with its roots, reflect on enduring moral values, and strengthen solidarity through shared cultural and spiritual traditions.

The preservation and solemn observance of traditional rituals express gratitude to previous generations, contribute to safeguarding cultural identity, and help pass on humanistic values to future generations.

The spirit tablet of Prince Hoi An is respectfully escorted during the ceremony.

A vibrant atmosphere fills the festival grounds

Large crowds of locals, along with domestic and international visitors, attend the festival.

By Manh Cuong, Khanh Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh