Hanoi music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the smooth vocals of five-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé when the Canadian star takes the stage in the Vietnamese capital.

Canadian artist Michael Bublé, who is a five-time Grammy Award winner with over 75 million albums sold worldwide, will perform at the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, the VinFuture Foundation announced this news today.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Canadian artist Michael Bublé will perform at the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony. Photo: The organizer

The performance is slated for the evening of December 4 at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Michael Bublé has won 5 Grammy Awards and 15 JUNO Awards, released 6 multi-platinum albums, and garnered over 14 billion global streams. He has been honored with stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, and has headlined sold-out concerts in more than 30 countries.

Michael Bublé is a Canadian singer and songwriter renowned for his rich, powerful vocals and modern revival of traditional pop, swing, and jazz standards. His sweet love songs, combined with a charming and humorous performance style, have endeared him to generations of audiences across the globe. He has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy Awards and 15 Juno Awards.

He blends smooth crooning with big vocal dynamics, vibrato control, and soul-influenced phrasing.

His key albums include It's Time (2005), followed by chart-topping releases like Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), and Higher (2022).

He joined NBC's The Voice as a coach in Season 26 (2024) and quickly became a back-to-back champion coach. Bublé won his inaugural Season 26 with artist Sofronio Vasquez and secured a second consecutive championship in Season 27.

Beyond his own signature works, Bublé has dedicated significant effort to preserving and revitalizing classic American songs, bringing timeless melodies, cherished by many generations, to younger audiences.

According to the organizers, Michael Bublé’s artistic journey mirrors the spirit of scientific progress, where new achievements are built upon the foundation of knowledge and the legacies of those who came before. His performance in Hanoi also serves as a tribute to the scientists whose inventions contribute to improving the lives of humanity.

With the theme “Science for Discovery – Creating Prosperity,” the 2026 VinFuture Prize received 1,819 nominations from five continents.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan