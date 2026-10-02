Ho Chi Minh City hosts ninth “Books and Night Culture” Festival

The 9th Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street from October 2 to 4.

Domestic and international visitors enthusiastically join a bamboo dance at the eighth “Books and Night Culture” Festival. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Book Street)

Marking Vietnam Publishing, Printing and Distribution Day (October 10) and Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20), the ninth “Books and Night Culture” Festival aims to showcase books, culture, traditional crafts and stories about women.

The event, themed "Weaving Brocade, Embroidery Flowers", uses the image of weaving as a metaphor for the formation and continuation of culture, in which distinctive materials, stories and values are connected and enriched to create new cultural values.

The festival seeks to connect reading culture with art, handicrafts, design, cuisine and contemporary creative fields, creating a space where the public can read, view, touch, experience and explore cultural values that continue to take shape in today’s society.

Ahead of Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the festival features a dedicated program highlighting Vietnamese women who have contributed to preserving cultural values while actively creating new products, brands, works and spaces. Women are presented as part of a broader story of creativity, in which their hands, intellect, and distinctive approaches contribute new “threads” to the fabric of Vietnamese culture.

Staff members at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street read stories to children. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Book Street)

As part of the “Books and Night Culture” Festival, an exchange program titled “Me and Autumn” will also be held by Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, the Ao Dai Museum and Asia Books Co., Ltd.

The program, scheduled for 7 p.m. on October 2, will feature a variety of artistic performances by Agent Orange/dioxin victims themselves.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh