Ho Chi Minh City marks 35th anniversary of Russian Federation's National Day

On the morning of June 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association of HCMC held a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the National Day of the Russian Federation (June 12, 1990–2025).

Chairman of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, Hoang Minh Nhan speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Hoang Minh Nhan, Chairman of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that June 12 stands as a symbol of unity, harmony, and a spirit of responsibility for Russia’s present and future.

According to Mr. Hoang Minh Nhan, over the past year, numerous major events have taken place, including the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations, and the 80th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945–2025).

Russian Consul Mikhail Berkutov speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Representing the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, Consul Mikhail Berkutov remarked that Russia’s National Day serves as a powerful symbol of the nation’s thousand-year journey and continuity.

Looking back at the glorious journey of cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, Mr. Mikhail Berkutov highlighted that the relationship between the two countries has always been warm and trusting and has overcome all challenges of time and the ups and downs of history. The relationship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation is marked by the closeness and similarities in history, culture, and character of the two peoples.

He hoped that Vietnam and Russia would successfully achieve their shared goals for the benefit of both peoples and for peace and security across the region.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh