Gathering marks 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day in HCMC

A ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945–2025) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6.

Chairman of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, Hoang Minh Nhan speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam –Russia Friendship Association.

Speaking at the gathering, Chairman of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, Hoang Minh Nhan, affirmed that it is an important event in the history of Russia in particular and of all humanity in general.

Russian Consul General Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

About 27 million Soviet citizens sacrificed during the war, hundreds of cities and villages were destroyed, and millions of families coped with grief and loss. The Soviet Union endured the heaviest losses of any nation during World War II (1941–1945). However, with indomitable will, immense courage, boundless patriotism, and unparalleled ingenuity and resilience, the Soviet people not only defended their nation's independence but also halted the path of fascist aggression, he said.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association affirmed that the association will accompany Russia to promote the spirit of Victory Day, further strengthen and deepen the relationship between the peoples of the two countries, and foster friendship for the prosperity of the two nations and peace and stability around the world.

A singing performance at the event (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, Russian Consul General Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich said that although 80 years have passed and many new generations have grown up, the significance of the Great Victory Day remains unchanged. It represents the knowledge of good and evil, the heroism and betrayal, and the honor and duty to the homeland.

