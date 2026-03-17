Vietnam’s exports to U.S. surge across multiple sectors

Vietnam’s exports to the United States continue to post strong growth across key sectors, though intensifying competition and tighter trade measures are putting pressure on businesses to strengthen compliance and risk management.

On March 17, Mr. Do Ngoc Hung, Trade Counselor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the United States, said that Vietnam’s exports to the market continue to grow, although competitive pressure and trade risks are increasing.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in the U.S., wood and wood products remain a bright spot, accounting for more than 18 percent of import market share, up about 5.4 percent and maintaining the top position. Seafood ranks sixth, rising 6.6 percent, while footwear holds second place in a market valued at over US$100 billion annually. However, the United States is intensifying trade defense measures, including reviewing possible Section 301 investigations, alongside stricter rules on environmental standards, traceability and supply chain transparency.

Vietnam’s wood products hold an 18 percent share of the U.S. market.

The Vietnam Trade Office noted that businesses are currently facing challenges not only in pricing or market access, but also in regulatory compliance and risk management. Requirements related to quarantine, environmental and labor standards are becoming increasingly stringent, while risks of trade disputes and fraud are on the rise.

Notably, in just the first two months of 2026, the office assisted Vietnamese businesses in verifying three to four cases showing signs of fraud involving U.S. partners.

According to Mr. Do Ngoc Hung, the United States remains Vietnam’s leading export market, but businesses need to strengthen compliance capacity, proactively manage risks, and adapt to increasingly stringent standards to sustain growth.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong