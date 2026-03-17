HCMC targets VND1 trillion in remittance mobilization for green and tech credit

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to mobilize remittances to support sustainable development priorities, particularly in green finance and technological innovation.

Students experience technology devices. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City aims to mobilize at least VND1 trillion (US$38 million) in remittances by 2027, with a view to establishing a stable and long-term capital source for green credit and technology-driven financing programs.

The municipal People’s Committee has recently issued a plan to promote financial initiatives designed to channel remittance inflows into science and technology development.

Under the proposed timeline, in 2026, the city will pilot preferential financial products, namely green and technology-oriented certificates of deposit, to mobilize at least VND500 billion from remittances and other social resources for investment in science and technology.

At the same time, an investment fund for science and technology will be established through the attraction of remittance flows, with an initial charter capital of no less than VND50 billion. The fund is expected to draw participation from overseas Vietnamese, enterprises, and science and technology experts.

On an annual basis, the city will support at least 100 enterprises in the manufacturing and processing sectors in accessing preferential credit, enabling them to undertake technological innovation, digital transformation, and green production investment.

By 2027, Ho Chi Minh City will scale up mobilization to at least VND1 trillion, thereby forming a stable and long-term capital source for green credit and technology financing programs. Concurrently, the number of supported enterprises will be doubled, with a minimum of 30 percent of investment projects focusing on green technology applications, energy efficiency, and emissions reduction.

The city will establish a standing operational mechanism for the mobilization, allocation, and supervision of remittance capital in the field of science and technology, with a view to forming the Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Development Investment Fund, involving overseas Vietnamese, the State, and the private sector.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop and ensure the stable operation of a comprehensive financial ecosystem for science and technology, in which remittance inflows and socialized capital sources become sustainable channels of resource mobilization.

During this phase, the city will further develop the Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Development Investment Fund into a public–private partnership (PPP) model, with the participation of overseas Vietnamese, private enterprises, and international organizations. This mechanism is intended to support investment in key technological projects and enterprises investing in science and technology initiatives, as well as programs promoting green transformation and digital transformation in manufacturing and processing industries.

Ho Chi Minh City has introduced a range of targeted solutions to implement its roadmap. The city will establish an investment fund dedicated to innovative startups by leveraging remittance inflows. This fund is expected to address the urgent need for capital in science and technology research and development, while creating a modern financial instrument to effectively harness resources from overseas Vietnamese communities as well as domestic and international organizations.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will roll out a credit program for enterprises operating in the manufacturing and processing sectors. The program comprises two key financial products, namely green certificates of deposit and technology-oriented certificates of deposit.

These instruments are designed as long-term, secure, and transparent capital mobilization channels to be issued by designated commercial banks, targeting overseas Vietnamese, their relatives, and socially responsible investors.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh