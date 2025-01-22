Retailers in HCMC gear up for Tet shopping season with promotions, stockpiles

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the HCMC People’s Committee yesterday led a delegation on an inspection of essential goods provision for the upcoming Tet at major supermarkets.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung is inspecting the prices of Tet-related products at Tops Market Thao Dien



Briefing the delegation, Commercial Director Nguyen Duc Toan of MM Mega Market Vietnam affirmed that the retail chain had proactively secured its supply chain and collaborated with vendors over six months ahead. This forward planning ensures consistently competitive pricing and guaranteed product quality.

The display zone of merchandise participating in the “Green Tick of Responsibility” scheme at the supermarket

Furthermore, an additional inventory valued at approximately VND3 trillion (US$188.7 million) has been allocated to accommodate potential surges in consumer demand.

Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong of the HCMC Industry and Trade Department is inspecting the prices of Tet-related products at MM Mega Market An Phu in Thu Duc City (HCMC)

MM Mega Market's current promotional campaign, “Buy More - Save More”, encompasses a broad spectrum of product categories, including food and household commodities. It also features “Buy One Get One Free” offers with 50-percent discounts, “daily flash sales”, bundled discounts, and MCard loyalty point accumulation redeemable for direct invoice reductions.

To maximise shopping opportunities in the lead-up to Tet, MM Mega Market will extend its trading hours from 6:00 a.m. to midnight between January 22-23, operate on a 24/7 basis from January 24-27, and close at midday on January 28. The retail chain will partially resume operations on January 30-31 before returning to normal trading hours on February 1.

Similarly, Tops Market (a subsidiary of Central Retail Group) boasts an abundant and diverse product range. The retailer has secured its supply chain, ensured competitive pricing, and is implementing a continuous stream of promotions and discounts to benefit consumers.

Communications Director Nguyen Thi Bich Van of Central Retail Vietnam confirmed that during this Tet period, the staff at the group’s 50 GO!, Big C, and Tops Market outlets have partnered with local authorities to distribute over 5,100 gift packages, valued at approximately VND1 billion ($39.500) in total, directly to vulnerable households. Each package, valued at VND200,000 ($8), contains essential goods such as confectionery, rice, cooking oil, seasoning, and sugar.

Many displayed products at supermarkets have attractive prices

Saigon Co.op reported that the cooperative is intensifying its efforts to deliver Tet provisions to consumers across Vietnam, particularly in HCMC, via its network of over 800 retail locations nationwide, with the flagship campaign “Come to Co.op - Bring Tet Home”.

The cooperative is implementing substantial discounts on thousands of Tet-specific products, including banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), banh tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake), Vietnamese pork sausage, head cheese, Chinese sausage, pickled onions, and pickled vegetables.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung is inspecting the prices of Tet-related products at Co.opmart Cong Quynh in District 1 of HCMC on January 21

Furthermore, fresh produce and ready-to-eat meals are also being offered with discounts of approximately 50 percent. Strong demand has also been observed for ancestral worship meal preparation services during this period.

During the delegation’s meeting with Safoco, General Director Pham Thi Thu Hong of Safoco reported that the company faced numerous challenges in 2024, including adverse weather conditions, fluctuating market demand, escalating production costs, and a land lease increase exceeding VND7 billion ($277,000).

“Notwithstanding these headwinds, we have actively sought solutions by conducting direct market research, engaging with domestic and international clients, implementing tailored strategies for specific regions, and aggressively pursuing sales growth to optimize cost efficiency,” General Director Hong explained.

General Director Pham Thi Thu Hong of Safoco is presenting her speech

Despite raw material price increases of 15-30 percent, Safoco has maintained its selling prices to stabilize the market and support consumer purchasing power. The company currently operates a comprehensive nationwide distribution network encompassing over 8,000 points of sale and has established export links with over 85 countries globally, including the US, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Russia, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung acknowledged and commended the contributions of the aforementioned businesses and retail chains in ensuring the supply of Tet goods, maintaining product quality and price stability, generating employment opportunities, increasing worker incomes, and making substantial contributions to the development of HCMC and Vietnam as a whole.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam