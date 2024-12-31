Abundant goods supply prepared for peak shopping season for Tet holiday

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's reporters have noted an abundant supply of goods in the Ho Chi Minh City market ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Supply of goods for Lunar New Year is sufficient

This ample supply is coupled with competitive pricing and a stable availability of numerous essential items, ensuring a smooth and festive holiday season for consumers.

Good prices, delivery throughout Tet

Promotional and discount programs are prevalent, providing consumers with a variety of shopping options that align with their financial conditions.

Although it is only December, many families have taken the opportunity to shop for the Lunar New Year to avoid waiting and jostling near Tet. The shopping atmosphere at markets and supermarkets is increasingly becoming more vibrant.

In order to meet consumer demand, this year, businesses and distributors have launched a large amount of goods to the market early. Deputy General Director Tu Le Thanh Vy of International Flour Joint Venture Company (Intermix - Mikko Huong Xua brand), reported that this year, the total volume of goods supplied for Tet has risen by 15 percent to 20 percent compared to the previous year, while prices have remained stable.

Similarly, Central Retail Group in Vietnam, owning the supermarket chains GO!, BigC, plans to increase the output of goods supplied for Tet by about 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

Central Retail collaborates with suppliers across the country to ensure the timely delivery of goods during Tet. Additionally, in six weeks leading up to Tet, the company has pledged to keep prices stable for over 10,000 consumer products.

Furthermore, the promotional initiatives have become "more robust," offering discounts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on numerous products.

At the same time, Chairwoman Pham Thi Huan of the Board of Directors of Ba Huan Joint Stock Company stated that the company has increased its supply by approximately 10 percent compared to the previous year. She also emphasized the commitment to uphold stable prices and to work closely with the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City in supporting consumer assistance programs.

Distributors not only focus on increasing the volume of goods while maintaining stable prices, but they also implement market stabilization initiatives, promotional activities, and discount offers.

Marketing Director Dinh Quang Khoi of MM Mega Market Vietnam announced that the retailer's Tet At Ty market stabilization initiative will run for 35 days, from December 25, 2024, to January 28, 2025. This campaign will feature special promotions designed to provide customers with enhanced shopping opportunities for Tet.

Additionally, Saigon Trading Company Limited (SATRA) has pledged to maintain stable commodity prices, offering discounts ranging from 5 percent to 45 percent on various items. To mitigate potential supply shortages caused by the surge in consumer demand leading up to Tet, SATRA plans to increase its inventory by an additional 10 percent to 20 percent.

Supply and quality of food is regularly checked

Ensuring food safety for consumers in a bustling metropolis as Ho Chi Minh City has been rigorously enforced, particularly during the Tet festive season. Recently, the interdisciplinary working group led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has conducted meetings and directly inspected the supply sources at several farms in Lam Dong and Dong Nai provinces.

Director Bui Trung Kien of Xuan Thai Thinh Company in Lam Dong Province said that the current rainy weather has affected the productivity and output of vegetables grown in the garden. However, through estimates, the unit's supply capacity is still guaranteed to be about 300 tons of vegetables and fruits per month for a number of supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City with strictly controlled quality.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Ngoc Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) stated that approximately 3 to 6 months ago, the company collaborated with suppliers to prepare goods for the Tet holiday. Notably, the range of subsidized products saw an increase of 30 percent to 40 percent compared to regular periods.

The union consistently works with partners to enhance the frequency of quality checks, implementing a three-step screening process that includes inspections at the production site, the distribution center, and rapid testing prior to the products being placed on supermarket shelves. Specific inspection criteria include monitoring for antibiotics in seafood, pesticide residues, microbiological factors, growth stimulants, borax, formalin, and bleach.

Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City revealed that goods serving the Tet holiday season are quite abundant and have good prices. It is estimated that the amount of market-stabilized goods this year increased by 4 percent-6 percent compared to last year. Stabilized goods are sold at prices that are always at least 5 percent lower than goods of the same specifications, types and quality available on the market.

This year, it is anticipated that businesses will allocate approximately VND23 trillion for goods to meet the demands of the two-month Tet period. Of this amount, nearly VND10 trillion will be dedicated to ensuring market stability. With a well-stocked inventory, competitive pricing, and rigorous quality control measures in place, consumers will have the opportunity to shop for Tet economically.

