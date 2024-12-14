Ho Chi Minh City, Malta see bright cooperation prospects

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai received Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Christopher Cutajar in the city on December 13.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (R) receives Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Christopher Cutajar on December 13. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai expressed his joy at the visit of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malta diplomatic ties (January 14, 1974 – 2024) and contributing to the development of Vietnam-Malta relations in the coming time.

On this occasion, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also congratulated Malta on the 50th anniversary of its independence (1974–2024).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (R) offers a gift to Mr. Christopher Cutajar. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, Malta has 20 investment projects worth US$600,000 in Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Hai hoped that after this visit, the cooperative relationship between Malta and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and Malta and Vietnam in general, will become even stronger and more developed, especially in the fields of education, economy, and tourism.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Christopher Cutajar offers a gift to Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai (R). (Photo: SGGP)

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Christopher Cutajar, affirmed that there are many new prospects in the cooperative relationship between the two sides.

With the advantage of having deep-water ports and strengths in the maritime and shipping sectors, Malta can maximize its transport and logistics industry to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in the construction project of an international super port in the city, he added.

Mr. Christopher Cutajar hopes that after this business trip, there will be more investment projects in Vietnam in general, and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular. Earlier on the same day, he also attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Honorary Consulate Office of Malta in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of the same day, a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malta diplomatic ties was held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung highly appreciated the achievements of the two countries.

He hoped that the visit of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Christopher Cutajar, and the opening of the new Honorary Consulate Office of Malta in Ho Chi Minh City will open up a new development period for bilateral ties.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh