Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space aimed to become unifying symbol of new HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports on July 3 convened a review conference to assess its performance during the first half of 2025 and to set out the work program for the remaining months of the year.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format, with virtual participants and in-person attendees from Saigon, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria wards.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan emphasized that the meeting marked the transformation of the whole industry in the new context. He called on all divisions and affiliated units to conduct a comprehensive review of ongoing and upcoming activities, with special attention to each locality’s distinctive cultural features.

Cultural and sports activities must not be limited to a few central districts but instead be evenly distributed across the entire city, officials emphasized.

Authorities also called for the full utilization of professional expertise, local knowledge, and on-the-ground experience of civil servants and public employees. In addition, there should be comprehensive plans for taking over cultural and sports facilities at the ward and commune levels, along with structured programs for staff rotation and professional training. Building on effective local policies, such as incentive mechanisms for athletes and coaches, is urged to expand best practices across the system.

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan, made a particular call for divisions and units to actively promote the development of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, aiming to gradually establish it as a unifying symbol of the new Ho Chi Minh City.

