Artisans rush to complete horse mascots for Nguyen Hue Flower Street

Designers, artisans, and construction teams are racing against time to complete the horse mascots for this year’s Nguyen Hue Flower Street, as preparations enter their peak phase ahead of the Lunar New Year 2026.

From simple, environmentally friendly materials, workers have crafted the distinctive outer layers of the mascots.

The festive atmosphere is intensifying as two major horse mascot systems are being finalized simultaneously at separate workshops, with the first shapes now clearly taking form and ready for on-site installation. According to the plan, construction of Nguyen Hue Flower Street will take place from January 28 to February 15, 2026, in time to welcome residents and visitors during the Tet holiday.

Art workers decorate patterns on the horse figures at artisan Van Tong’s workshop.

At the workshop of artisan Van Tong in An Phu Dong Ward, HCMC, the main horse mascot of the flower street has largely taken shape. Van Tong said that after nearly one month of work, progress has reached more than 70 percent. Within about a week, the individual components are expected to be transported to Nguyen Hue Street for final assembly.

Several horse mascots in the themed displays have already been painted in vibrant colors and are awaiting transport to Nguyen Hue Flower Street for installation.

The centerpiece mascot stands 7 meters tall and 9 meters long, and will be displayed on a 4-meter-high pedestal. Its design draws inspiration from the legendary image of Saint Giong riding his horse to heaven, symbolizing strength and aspiration. Crafted primarily from foam, the structure is divided into detachable sections to facilitate construction before being mounted onto a reinforced steel frame. The mascot features a dominant golden hue and weighs approximately 2 tons.

Artisan Van Tong has been associated with Nguyen Hue Flower Street for 12 years, including a decade overseeing mascot construction.

Having overseen the creation of the main mascot for Nguyen Hue Flower Street for a decade, Van Tong noted that the horse’s head remains the most challenging component. “It requires highly skilled craftsmanship to convey the powerful spirit and heroic aura of a warhorse,” he said.

Permanent horse mascots captured in full gallop

In addition to the horse mascot, Van Tong’s workshop is also producing a large-scale rotating lantern for the grand installation titled “Radiant Memories.” Standing over 6 meters tall with a diameter of 6.4 meters, the structure features a continuously rotating axis that recreates traditional Tet activities, celebrating Vietnamese cultural heritage and folk values.

The horse mascots are gradually taking shape as completion nears.

Meanwhile, at another workshop, the final grand installation, “Splendid Homeland,” is also being completed at full speed. Led by artisan Do Thai Binh and his team in Hiep Binh Ward, HCMC, the installation includes nine permanent horse mascots captured in dynamic galloping poses. Nearly 20 workers are meticulously refining each figure to achieve sharp details and strong visual impact.

After more than two months of work across multiple complex stages, overall progress has reached about 70 percent and is expected to be completed by the end of this week. Each day, roughly 50 workers across sculpting, fine arts, mechanics, and logistics teams are working overtime until late at night to meet the deadline.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Lunar New Year 2026 promises a spring space rich in symbolism, harmoniously blending tradition and modernity. Under the theme “Spring Gathering – Steadfastly Moving Forward,” this year’s event marks a first with distinct daytime and nighttime versions within the same space, using light, form, and motion to create a layered and immersive visual experience.

