HCMC Party Chief presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, on January 26, presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member To Buu Giam residing in the city’s Hoa Hung Ward.

Mr. To Buu Giam, born in 1927 and a native of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, is a former assistant to Party General Secretaries Nguyen Van Linh and Le Kha Phieu.

Mr. To Buu Giam has devoted a long, steadfast, and distinguished career to the Party’s revolutionary cause and to the nation. He is currently a Party member of the Party organization of quarter 10 under the Hoa Hung Ward’s Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) visits Party member To Buu Giam residing in the city’s Hoa Hung Ward on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party membership badge is a prestigious honor bestowed upon loyal members who have dedicated their entire lives to the Party's cause. It also reflects deep respect and recognition for the veteran Party member’s significant contributions throughout his revolutionary journey.

At the ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang warmly inquired about Mr. To Buu Giam’s health and spoke with him and his family members.

The city Party chief expressed profound gratitude for Mr. To Buu Giam’s significant contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) presents the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member To Buu Giam. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee extended his best wishes for good health to Mr. To Buu Giam, expressing the hope that he would enjoy a long and happy life with his family and descendants.

He also voiced confidence that Mr. To Buu Giam would continue to serve as a respected elder and moral exemplar, an inspiring role model for today’s generations of Party members to study and emulate.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien (2nd, R) offer flowers to Mr. To Buu Giam. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) pays a visit to Mr. To Buu Giam and his family. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Hoa Hung Ward present flowers to congratulate Mr. To Buu Giam. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh