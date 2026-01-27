Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee reviews progress at fifth meeting

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the city People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term convened its fifth meeting on the afternoon of January 27.

The session was chaired by Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Chairman of the City Election Committee.

Mr. Vo Van Minh indicated that the afternoon session primarily reviewed reports on the progress of election preparations and assessed the implementation of key tasks as the process enters a pivotal stage.

These include the compilation and public posting of voter lists, data entry into the election information management system, coordination of the second round of consultative conferences, and preparations for early voting by armed forces personnel and units performing special political duties.

Besides, participants also discussed preparations for supervision and inspection by the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, as well as reporting requirements for the Ho Chi Minh City Election Steering Committee.

Subcommittees assisting the City Election Committee presented updates on the tasks assigned to them.

Ho Chi Minh City has 42 electoral units, with a total of 125 People’s Council deputies to be elected, with each unit selecting two to three deputies. The candidate application period runs from December 15, 2025, to 5p.m. on February 1, 2026.

The Election Day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term is scheduled for March 15, 2026, nationwide.

The elections are a major political event, following the 14th National Party Congress, and aim to select representatives of the people for legislative and local governing bodies.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong