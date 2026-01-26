Ho Chi Minh City, Lao localities strengthen cooperative friendship ties

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, on January 26 received Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in the city, Phonesy Bounmixay.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan (R), receives Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in the city, Phonesy Bounmixay (L). (Photo: SGGP)

The Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City paid a courtesy visit and extended New Year greetings ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

At the meeting, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan congratulated the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on the resounding success of its 12th National Congress, expressing confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos will successfully fulfill the goals set out by the Congress and continue to build a peaceful, independent, and prosperous nation.

Reviewing key milestones in bilateral ties, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan said he was encouraged by the continued deepening of Vietnam–Laos relations through the addition of a new dimension described as “strategic alignment.” This has helped define the relationship as one of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic alignment.”

He highlighted in particular the visit by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith to Vietnam from Jan. 26 to 27, shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as a clear demonstration of the high level of political trust and the long-term strategic commitment shared by the two nations.

Delegates of the two sides attend the receving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City consistently attaches great importance and accords the highest priority to its relations with Lao localities. At present, the city has established close and effective friendship and cooperation ties with five Lao localities, including Vientiane Capital and the provinces of Champasak, Savannakhet, Houaphanh, and Xieng Khouang.

Commending the role of the Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City as a vital bridge between the two sides, he expressed his hope that in the new year of 2026, cooperation in economic, cultural, and tourism fields would continue to deepen more substantively and effectively. He wished the special Vietnam–Laos relationship to remain evergreen and enduring and extended his best wishes to the Lao people for a new year marked by further achievements.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh