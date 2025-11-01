Action plan to be built to implement new Vietnam – UK partnership

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung pledged cooperation with British colleagues to help usher in a new development phase for bilateral ties that matches the new level of the relationship.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung pledged cooperation with British colleagues to help usher in a new development phase for bilateral ties that matches the new level of the relationship as well as the two peoples’ aspirations, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the regions and the world.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) and British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper at their meeting in London on October 30, 2025. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper have agreed to work closely in building an action plan for implementing the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting took place in London on October 30 as part of Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to the UK from October 28 to 30.

Hailing the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Cooper spoke highly of both sides’ efforts to upgrade the relations. She also welcomed the signing of the migration agreement, the memoranda of understanding on cooperation in science – technology, education – training, and health, along with the important trading contracts during General Secretary To Lam’s visit.

She voiced her belief that there are numerous cooperation opportunities in trade – investment, science – technology (including marine science), innovation, and education – training, adding the two sides should keep coordinating to achieve practical results.

For his part, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung noted the two foreign ministries’ effective coordination in successfully organising the Vietnamese Party leader’s trip, and asked the two sides to actively carry out its outcomes.

He expressed his delight at the progress of the Vietnam – UK relations, pledging cooperation with British colleagues to help usher in a new development phase for bilateral ties that matches the new level of the relationship as well as the two peoples’ aspirations, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the regions and the world.

The Vietnamese official suggested the two foreign ministries to maintain joint efforts to promote and effectively carry out the existing annual cooperation mechanisms in the fields of politics – diplomacy, defence, security, and economy.

He called for stronger cooperation and mutual support at international and regional forums, as well as the fruitful enforcement of the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietnam will continue to serve as a bridge helping the UK to enhance ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member countries, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stated.

The two sides agreed to work closely to soon build an action for implementing the joint statement on the upgrade of the Vietnam – UK relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and to bring into play their role in promoting collaboration between the countries’ ministries and sectors.

On this occasion, the two officials exchanged views on some international and regional issues of shared concern.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung invited Cooper to pay a visit to Vietnam, and the British Secretary of State accepted the invitation with pleasure.

