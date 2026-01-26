Ho Chi Minh City launches movement caring for disadvantaged residents

Ho Chi Minh City has launched the "Compassionate Tet 2026" movement to care for disadvantaged residents.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy directed local authorities to implement the "Compassionate Tet 2026" movement.

The movement aims to ensure social welfare so that all residents can enjoy a safe and warm Lunar New Year.

The municipal People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society to play a core role in organizing the program citywide, coordinating with relevant agencies to review beneficiaries, distribute gifts directly, and arrange visits to exemplary models and disadvantaged people during Tet.

A highlight of the program is “Compassionate Tet Week,” to be held simultaneously at the commune and ward levels from February 2 to February 9. The city also calls for the mobilization of social resources and encourages businesses, organizations and individuals to support the program.

In addition, local authorities are required to commend effective models, ensure transparent and timely implementation, and promptly report any difficulties to the city’s Red Cross Society for review and submission to the municipal People’s Committee.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong