HCMC strengthens friendship, cooperation with Chinese localities

The Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China (1950–2026) last night, January 27.

Delivering his remarks at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highlighted that Vietnam and China are close neighbors, sharing geographical proximity and a long-standing tradition of friendship between their peoples.

He reaffirmed that Vietnam’s Party and State consistently prioritize stable, friendly and cooperative relations with China and are committed to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a more practical and in-depth way.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Xuan Khu)

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha noted that Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains friendly and cooperative relations with eight localities in China. China is now the city’s third-largest investor among 152 countries and territories. Ho Chi Minh City has emerged as a trusted hub for Chinese partners and a preferred venue for trade and investment promotion, generating fresh momentum for cooperation and deepening ties with localities in China.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to attract leading Chinese investors, with mutually beneficial cooperation expected to expand more strongly and effectively, particularly in strategic areas such as infrastructure, urban rail systems, smart city development, innovation and digital transformation.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (right) and Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li, at the ceremony. (Photo: Xuan Khu)

The city also hopes that the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to introduce meaningful initiatives to further strengthen friendship and cooperation, contributing to shared prosperity and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Xuan Khu)

For his part, Tang Li, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, said that in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City, as one of Vietnam’s key growth engines, is expected to mobilize resources to realize its vision of becoming an international megacity and ranking among the world’s top 100 most livable cities.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong