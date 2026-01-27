HCMC plans to allocate over VND5.9 trillion for Lunar New Year support

On January 26, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, chaired a conference on preparations for the “Spring of Solidarity—Compassionate Tet” festival marking the Lunar New Year.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, chairs a conference on preparations for the “Spring of Solidarity—Compassionate Tet” festival marking the Lunar New Year on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the city’s political and socio-political organizations, as well as relevant agencies and local authorities, will roll out a series of Tet support programs with an estimated total budget exceeding VND 5.9 trillion (approximately US$225.7 million).

The main activities of the festival are scheduled to take place at Dam Sen Cultural Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thoi Ward, with the participation of approximately 10,000 delegates, union members, association members, and local residents.

As part of the program, the “Spring Shelter” initiative will provide support for the construction and renovation of 44 “Great Unity” houses, including newly built homes valued at VND100 million each and renovation assistance of up to VND80 million per home, across Ho Chi Minh City and residential areas adjacent to local militia outposts. In addition, citywide plans include support for the construction and renovation of a total of 137 “Great Unity” houses.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation delivers remarks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy has signed Official Document No. 425/UBND-VX, directing the organization and implementation of the “Humanitarian Tet 2026” campaign.

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the municipal Red Cross Society to take the lead in formulating and rolling out an implementation plan across the city. The organization is tasked with coordinating with relevant departments and mass organizations to review lists of disadvantaged individuals, ensuring that Tet gifts are delivered directly to beneficiaries and avoiding duplication or omissions.

The Red Cross Society is also responsible for advising and facilitating visits and outreach by leaders of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the city government to exemplary humanitarian role models and individuals in difficult circumstances during the Lunar New Year.

A key highlight of the program is the “Humanitarian Tet Week,” which will be rolled out simultaneously at the communes and wards from February 2 to 9, tailored to the specific conditions of each locality. City authorities have instructed local administrations to conduct thorough reviews to ensure that no eligible beneficiaries are overlooked, guaranteeing that all poor households, disadvantaged individuals, and vulnerable groups have access to support policies and receive Tet gifts in a timely manner.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has also encouraged businesses, organizations, and individuals to actively participate, provide support, and closely coordinate with the municipal Red Cross Society in fundraising and donation efforts for the “Humanitarian Tet” program.

By Van Minh, Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh