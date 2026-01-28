HCMC Party Secretary presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation last night held a gathering to present Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to 350,000 union members and workers facing difficult circumstances.

The program was a practical activity aimed at caring for union members and workers, marking the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and celebrating the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Bui Thanh Nhan emphasized that the gathering and gift-giving are a key and outstanding activity in the city’s trade union series of Tet care programs.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, delivers remarks at the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also called on grassroots trade unions at the ward, commune and special-zone levels to continue leveraging the leadership and support of Party committees, and to coordinate closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees and local authorities to further strengthen Tet care for union members and workers.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and delegates perform a symbolic ritual to transfer Tet support funds to union members and workers in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the event, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, together with city leaders, carried out the ritual to simultaneously transfer funds to 350,000 union members and workers, with each person receiving VND1 million (US$38.23).

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents Lunar New Year gifts to union members and workers. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and other leaders also presented essential gifts to workers in difficult circumstances who attended the program.

>>>Below are some photos from the program.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang warmly inquires about union members and workers attending the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

MS. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presents Lunar New Year gifts to union members and workers. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong