Portrait statue of Cuban national hero José Martí inaugurated in HCMC

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong attended the inauguration of a statue honoring Cuban national hero José Martí on the afternoon of January 27.

The portrait statue is located at the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong joins the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted the longstanding bond between Vietnam and Cuba, stressing that the statue is not only a tribute to an outstanding figure and intellectual of Cuba but also a symbol of gratitude toward a pioneer who laid the foundations for the enduring friendship between the two nations.

He noted that the Vietnam–Cuba relationship has been carefully preserved and strengthened by successive generations, becoming a shared legacy of both peoples.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed her pleasure at the inauguration, which coincided with the 173rd birth anniversary of José Martí.

Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, delivers her speech at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

She emphasized the historical similarities between the two nations, and affirmed that the legacies of José Martí and President Ho Chi Minh continue to inspire shared values of thought, courage, resilience and the sanctity of national independence.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Thanking the organizations and individuals who contributed to the project, Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada said that the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City is ready to receive Vietnamese citizens who wish to offer flowers and commemorate Cuban national hero José Martí on anniversary occasions, expressing confidence that the statue will further enhance Vietnamese people’s understanding of Cuba and further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong