Ho Chi Minh City strengthens socio-economic ties with neighboring regions

Ho Chi Minh City will host a conference on September 17–18 with the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions to review 2023–2025 achievements, sign a 2026–2030 deal, and spur trade, investment, and tourism ties.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 14, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh chaired a meeting on preparations for a conference summarizing the socio-economic cooperation agreement between the city and provinces in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions for 2023–2025 and signing the new agreement for 2026–2030.

The two-day conference is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 17–18.

An estimated 450 delegates are expected to attend, including central government officials, leaders of regional local governments, provincial departments, and prominent businesses, as well as domestic experts and scholars.

The event will feature trade matchmaking sessions between Ho Chi Minh City distribution networks and local suppliers, alongside exhibitions highlighting signature products from across all participating localities.

Key highlights include presentations on investment opportunities and flagship projects seeking capital across Ho Chi Minh City and the two regions, bilateral investment matching, the development of signature inter-regional tourism products, and joint economic stimulus initiatives.

Concluding the preparatory meeting, Mr. Bui Minh Thanh requested the Municipal Department of Finance to coordinate with relevant agencies to develop a reception protocol and designate liaison teams for visiting delegations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has been tasked with organizing a safe night tour of the city for delegates, while the municipal Department of Culture and Sports will oversee media coverage before, during, and after the conference.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh