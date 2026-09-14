Ho Chi Minh City plans Tet support for workers in difficult circumstances

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has issued a plan to provide support for workers during the 2027 Tet holiday.

Tet gifts presented to workers in difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City during the 2026 Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the theme “A Reunion Tet—A Spring of Gratitude to the Party,” the program aims to provide practical material and emotional support to union members and workers, particularly those facing difficulties in employment, income, and daily life.

Priority will be given to workers who have suffered occupational accidents, are battling serious illnesses or occupational diseases, or have been sick for extended periods; those who have lost their jobs, had their working hours reduced, or been suspended from work due to business difficulties; low-income workers and those affected by natural disasters; workers in arduous, hazardous, or dangerous occupations; and pregnant female workers or those raising children under 36 months old.

The support will also cover workers at enterprises that have not yet established trade unions but pay trade union fees; workers engaged at key construction projects or in units that maintain production throughout the Tet holiday; relatives of families of revolutionary martyrs and former revolutionary labor officials; retired trade union officials; and other special cases.

The planned support is up to VND1 million (US$39) per person. Union members and workers facing particularly difficult circumstances due to occupational accidents, occupational diseases, serious illnesses, or other hardships will receive up to VND2 million each.

Under the principle of “the right beneficiaries—the right needs—practical and effective support—ensuring no disadvantaged union member or worker is left without Tet,” the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor expects to provide support to around 370,000 union members and workers during the 2027 Tet holiday.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh