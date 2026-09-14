Clear deliverables replace vague bureaucratic duties in latest KPI system

With the release of HCMC Party Committee’s Official Dispatch 568-CV/TU, the city is using a rigorous KPI system to track civil servant performance, transforming unclear administrative duties into hyper-specific, highly measurable daily tasks.

A specialist at the Dong Hoa Ward Public Administration Service Center is processing administrative procedures for citizens (Photo: SGGP/Thu Huong)

On September 11, Nguyen Thi Thuy Duong, a specialist at Binh Phu Ward’s Party Building Committee, stated that all 14 tasks registered on the third-quarter 2026 KPI system were accomplished ahead of schedule. For Ms. Duong, tasks like verifying prospective Party members’ backgrounds occasionally lagged in the past. However, with concrete deadlines firmly established on the digital matrix, she can monitor and process them right on time.

According to Binh Phu Ward’s leadership, the locality proactively compiled its task portfolio early. Thanks to this foresight, civil servants successfully registered assignments exactly on schedule.

During deployment, officials realized that newly arising tasks heavily required cross-departmental coordination, meaning initial difficulty assessments weren’t always perfectly aligned with reality. Consequently, the ward’s standing committee now holds weekly Monday morning sessions to hear progress reports and untangle bottlenecks, while the office promptly nudges units falling behind.

Over at Dong Hoa Ward’s Public Administration Service Center, duty quantification is starkly evident. Its staff member Nguyen Thi Thu Minh mentioned that tasks used to be described in vague terms like “processing dossiers.” Once uploaded to the KPI system, these duties are meticulously defined by the sheer volume of processed files, on-time completion rates, and final execution outcomes.

“Assignments aren’t framed as ‘things to do’ anymore; they’ve fundamentally morphed into ‘results to achieve,’” she explained. This methodology effectively helps officials pinpoint exact file numbers, allowing them to rapidly identify snagged dossiers for timely intervention.

Concluding the conference on grasping and deploying the Law on Urban Development on August 26, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang clearly stated that cadre evaluation operates through three distinct channels, namely the KPI system, peer assessments, and crucially, citizen feedback.

He emphasized that capable officials boasting clear-cut deliverables will absolutely be recognized, rewarded, and granted timely opportunities for promotion.

Over in Go Vap Ward, Head Than Thi Hong Yen of the ward’s Party Building Committee noted that quantified KPI matrix results provide management with a firmer basis for evaluating and deploying personnel.

However, Ms. Yen explained that quantifying tasks within the Party bloc still presents unique hurdles. Several distinctive assignments involving research, advisory work, or strategic orientation are notoriously difficult to convert into concrete deliverables.

Furthermore, the software isn’t perfectly tailored to every job cluster, leaving some officials scrambling when delegating or approving tasks. Continuously refining the task quantification methodology alongside the software ecosystem will undoubtedly align KPI outcomes closer to on-the-ground realities, supplying more robust data for personnel management.

A specialist at the Ben Thanh Ward Public Administration Service Center is processing administrative procedures for citizens (Photo: SGGP/Thu Huong)

From a local governance perspective, Chairman Le Loi of the Phu Thuan Ward People’s Committee argued that when greenlighting KPI assignments, management must first determine if the task genuinely fits the official’s job position. Only then should they evaluate expected deliverables, deadlines, alongside individual accountability.

Every job description entails vastly different demands. For instance, a specialist might handle dossiers or advisory outcomes; meanwhile, a leading cadre’s KPIs must be tethered to their overarching roles in controlling and directing assigned sectors.

Therefore, structuring these duties must be heavily predicated on the agency’s core functions plus mandatory deliverables for that specific period. Through the KPI pipeline, ward leaders gain vital insights in order to overhaul task assignments, tracking exactly what task clusters their staff tackle alongside how clearly deliverables are defined.

Currently, Phu Thuan Ward is mapping out a comprehensive fourth-quarter deliverable portfolio tailored to each position, ensuring assignees know exactly what they need to accomplish right from the get-go.

Speaking at an August 14 conference regarding civil servant evaluations based on the KPI framework, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong vehemently stressed that this critical endeavor demands serious execution right in the third quarter.

He noted that registered tasks must be hyper-specific plus highly measurable. While the main portfolio serves as a baseline suggestion, every official must materialize it into practical operations. The initial phase might be grueling, but clearer mapping ultimately ensures a smoother evaluation process.

Tan Hung Ward Chairman Nguyen Duc Tri stresses anchoring KPIs to practical work. “When approving KPI assignments, we’ve got to clearly define what constitutes success,” he noted. “If a cadre clocks in on time but their output doesn’t meet the benchmark, it simply can’t be deemed a job well done. KPIs must scrutinize pacing alongside quality, rather than merely checking a ‘done’ box.” From his managerial vantage point, what stands out is that tasks are tracked seamlessly from inception to culmination, highlighting accountability, timeframes, deliverables, alongside real-time progress. In the past, leaders gauging a project usually had to interrogate units or discover bottlenecks at the eleventh hour. Now, KPI data grants them an early-warning radar to send reminders or coordinate efforts. For advisory roles, it isn’t strictly necessary to distill everything into cold numbers; they can be evaluated via product quality, turnaround time, plus post-advisory impacts. Tasks involving multiple agencies require a crystal-clear delineation of who’s taking the lead, while pop-up assignments must be logged promptly. Tan Son Hoa Ward specialist Tran Thi Tuyen highlights need for suitable advisory metrics. The KPI matrix helps officials map out duties alongside accountabilities more precisely. However, Ms. Tuyen noted certain tasks heavily rely on other departments, meaning system updates are sometimes incomplete. Also, for tasks like information dissemination or conference organizing, relying purely on numerical metrics doesn’t fully capture the underlying quality, degree of difficulty, plus the executor’s true burden. “The appraisal methodology should factor in sheer volume, progress, caliber, difficulty, plus specific responsibilities,” she argued. The software infrastructure also requires continuous tweaking to make assigning alongside tracking tasks smoother.

By Thu Huong, Le Thoa – Translated by Thanh Tam