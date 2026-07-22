Risk of reignition looms over Gia Lai coastal protection forest fire

After three days of firefighting efforts, a major blaze in a coastal protection forest in Gia Lai Province has been largely brought under control. However, smoldering hotspots remain, posing a risk of the fire flaring up again.

Although largely contained, the Gia Lai coastal protection forest fire continues to flare up intermittently. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 22, the Gia Lai Province Department of Agriculture and Environment released a preliminary report on firefighting efforts and the initial damage caused by the large forest fire in the coastal protection forest in Phu My Dong Commune.

According to the report, the fire broke out on the afternoon of July 20 in a coastal casuarina protection forest located in the former My An Commune, now part of Phu My Dong Commune. More than 70 local military personnel, police officers, and forest rangers were deployed to extinguish the blaze and contain its spread, while firebreaks were established around the affected area.

By 11 p.m. on July 20, strong winds and prolonged hot weather carried embers across the firebreaks, causing the blaze to reignite. On July 21, local authorities mobilized about 500 personnel, supported by 14 firefighting vehicles and various pieces of equipment and tools, to bring the fire under control. Additional military forces and mobile police units were also deployed to assist in the firefighting operation.

Authorities in Phu My Dong Commune also issued public advisories urging residents to stay away from the fire zone for their safety. Households living near the affected area were instructed to prepare contingency plans and remain ready for evacuation if necessary.

By the evening of July 21, the fire had been largely brought under control, with no further threat of spreading to nearby residential areas. However, later that night, the blaze flared up again, prompting firefighters to continue battling the fire throughout the night.

Authorities have now largely completed the construction of firebreaks encircling the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading further. Preliminary assessments show that the blaze damaged approximately 30 hectares of coastal protection forest, primarily consisting of casuarina and acacia trees.

On July 22, hundreds of military personnel, police officers, and forest rangers remained on site to monitor the area and extinguish lingering hotspots to eliminate any remaining fire risk. Persistently hot weather, coupled with strong and shifting winds, could carry embers over long distances, raising the possibility of the fire reigniting in areas with dense undergrowth and highly flammable vegetation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Military personnel reinforce firefighting efforts to contain the blaze on the morning of July 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Firefighters use leaf blowers to contain the rapidly spreading flames. (Photo: SGGP)

The scene of the wildfire after it reignited on the night of July 21. (Photo: SGGP)

Repeated flare-ups ravaged large areas of the coastal protection forest (Photo: SGGP)

The wildfire reignited and spread rapidly near residential areas on the night of July 21. (Photo: SGGP)

Military personnel remain on site to extinguish smoldering hotspots. (Photo: SGGP)

A section of the coastal casuarina forest scorched by the wildfire. (Photo: SGGP)

Military personnel create firebreaks to contain the wildfire on the morning of July 22. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai, Quan Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh