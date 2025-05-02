Parade forces leave Ho Chi Minh City for their managing units

Parade forces gathered at Bien Hoa Railway Station in Dong Nai Province last night to get on the train to return to their units in the Central and Northern regions.

They left after fulfilling the missions in the grand military parade and procession in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

On the evening of May 1, a working delegation from the Central Military Commission under the Ministry of National Defense led by Lieutenant General Truong Thien To, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs (GDP) of the Vietnam People’s Army held a see-off ceremony for those who had completed their duties at the military parade and march in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the see-off ceremony, Lieutenant General Truong Thien To affirmed that the 50th-anniversary ceremony of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-April 30, 2025) took place successfully and smoothly in HCMC, with significant contributions from Dong Nai Province.

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To praised the spirit of training, coordination, and discipline of the parade forces and those who directly participated in the grand national event. At the same time, he expressed his thankfulness to the local Party committees, authorities and people for their thoughtful support materially and spiritually for the working delegations.

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To also hoped that units of Military Region 7 and units under the Ministry of National Defense stationed in Dong Nai Province would continue to receive support and cooperation in fulfilling their assigned missions.

According to the plan, on the evening of May 1, two trains carried troops from the Armored Corps, Special Forces Command, Corps 12, Military Region 2, the Air Defense – Air Force Service and the Military Ceremonial Unit back to their managing units.

The remaining forces from the Navy, Coast Guard, Military Region 4 and several northern units will depart on the evening of May 2.

There are some photos at the see-off ceremony for those who had completed their duties in the military parade and march in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong