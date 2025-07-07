HCMC Chairman inspects fire site at Doc Lap apartment building

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc was present at the site of the fire that broke out last night at Doc Lap apartment building in Phu Tho Hoa Ward (former Tan Phu District), HCMC, this morning.

The city leader extended heartfelt condolences and provided initial support to the families of the victims and those whose homes were damaged in the incident.

The Ho Chi Minh City Chairman also inspected the site and instructed relevant authorities to urgently investigate and determine the cause of the fire.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has instructed all city departments, agencies and local authorities to immediately carry out support and recovery efforts, including funeral expenses, temporary accommodation if needed, psychological counseling, medical care and other essential support.

The Fatherland Front and organizations were directed to call on social resources and join hands to help affected families stabilize emotionally and overcome immediate difficulties.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been tasked with urgently investigating the cause of the fire, a focus on identifying the factors that led to the rapid spread of the flames and the resulting serious loss of life and property; as well as determine the responsibilities of any related organizations or individuals.

If violations of fire prevention and safety regulations are identified, those responsible will be held strictly accountable and handled in accordance with the law.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc arrives at the scene of the fire at Doc Lap Residential Area.

To prevent similar incidents, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has directed ward- and commune-level authorities to conduct a thorough review of all residential areas, focusing on high fire-risk zones like narrow alleys, rental units and old apartments.

In addition, they must focus on intensifying fire safety awareness efforts and providing guidance on emergency escape and evacuation skills; develop local and mobile firefighting teams; and provide regular fire safety training in high-risk areas.

Previously, at around 10 p.m. on July 6, residents spotted a fire at a ground-floor apartment in Doc Lap apartment building at 80/7 Do Doc Long Street, Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Thick black smoke from the fire caused suffocation. The scene of Doc Lap apartment building after the fire Locals attempted to douse the flame with extinguishers and hoses. The Ho Chi Minh City Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department sent over ten fire trucks and dozens of officers to the scene to control the blaze. In the end, the blaze was contained, and rescue teams reached the affected apartment and neighboring units, where eight people were found dead, including two young children.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong