Ho Chi Minh City, Belgium deepen ties on green tech and trade

The leader of HCMC met Belgian Ambassador to advance cooperation in sustainable development, smart city initiatives, and eco-friendly waste treatment, underscoring a $3.4 billion trade relationship and growing Belgian investment.

On the afternoon of April 9, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Karl Van den Bossche, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in sustainable development, green technology, and trade.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

The Vice Chairman of HCMC expressed satisfaction with the growing partnership, noting that trade turnover between the city and Belgium surpassed $3.4 billion in 2025, supported by 60 Belgian investment projects currently active in the city.

A central point of the discussion involved the Belgian firm Ecosteryl, which specializes in eco-friendly medical and biological waste treatment. The city leadership welcomed the company's involvement, noting that its technology aligns with the city’s environmental protection goals.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Regarding the relocation and technological upgrade of the hazardous waste treatment plant from Dong Thanh to Phuoc Hiep, Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha confirmed that HCMC Urban Environment Company (Citenco) has been directed to expedite legal procedures and finalize a Memorandum of Understanding with Ecosteryl.

Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Karl Van den Bossche, at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

The Vice Chairman also proposed further collaboration in smart city development and high-tech agriculture, building on existing ties with East Flanders.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha gifts Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Karl Van den Bossche, at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Ambassador Karl Van den Bossche praised the city's dynamism and observed that Vietnam's strategic focus on green growth, as reaffirmed during the 14th National Party Congress, creates significant opportunities for Belgian expertise. He noted that the city’s recent administrative expansions further open potential for partnerships in logistics, renewable energy, and seaport management, expressing confidence that accelerating joint environmental projects would yield substantial mutual benefits.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan