The Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House, held a ceremony on the afternoon of November 24 to honor outstanding ethnic minority youth in 2026.

Truong Thanh Nga, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee and mass organizations; and Le Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, present certificates of commendation to outstanding ethnic minority youth. (Photo: SGGP)

A total of 102 outstanding ethnic minority young people were honored at the event for their efforts in studying, working, and self-improvement, as well as their positive contributions to the community.

Bui Huu Hong Hai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, said the city is a gathering place for diverse communities and distinctive cultural identities. This diversity is a valuable asset and a foundation for building a city that is economically developed, modern in its urban landscape, rich in cultural identity, and compassionate and respectful of the cultural values of every ethnic community.

In this endeavor, ethnic minority young people living, studying, and working in Ho Chi Minh City play a particularly important role. Many have worked hard to overcome difficulties and excel in their studies while actively participating in volunteer activities and social welfare initiatives, supporting disadvantaged people and contributing to local development.

Their contributions underscore the role and responsibility of ethnic minority youth in strengthening the great national unity bloc and joining hands to build a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

Bui Huu Hong Hai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Outstanding ethnic minority youth honored at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh