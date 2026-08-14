Ho Chi Minh City prepares for Urban Development Law rollout

At a press briefing on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13, a representative of the municipal Department of Justice said that the department had completed a draft plan for implementing the Urban Development Law and a list of legal documents expected to be developed, and submitted them to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi chairs the press briefing.

The draft is an initial preparation step, with its contents to be reviewed and adjusted in line with the law adopted by the National Assembly and guidance from central authorities.

The draft plan outlines three main areas of work: promoting awareness of the law; reviewing and drafting regulations under the city’s jurisdiction; and monitoring and coordinating implementation among relevant agencies and local authorities.

The municipal Department of Justice is also studying a centralized approach to legal development, with a working group headed by a leader of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council or People’s Committee and the municipal Department of Justice serving as the standing agency. The group would coordinate work, monitor progress and address difficulties in drafting, appraising and finalizing legal documents.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice speaks at the press briefing.

The proposed documents are divided into four groups. These include planning, natural resources, urban development, environment and regional connectivity; economy, finance, budget, investment, science and technology; culture, society and social welfare; and public service, organizational structure, administrative procedures and human resources development.

According to the National Assembly’s working program, lawmakers are expected to vote on the Urban Development Law on August 24.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board also said at the briefing that projects under its management during 2026–2030 are expected to generate around 17.2 million cubic meters of sludge and excavated soil, comprising 8.4 million cubic meters of dredged sludge and 8.8 million cubic meters of excavated soil.

The volume will also come from other infrastructure projects and dredging activities conducted by local authorities.

The limited availability of suitable sites for receiving and treating the material is hampering construction and dredging activities and slowing major projects. The board called for sites and appropriate treatment solutions to be arranged as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, organizers of KOL Summit 2026 announced that the second national KOL conference is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7, bringing together more than 1,000 speakers, experts, artists and content creators.

The conference will focus on misinformation, deepfakes, digital copyright, professional ethics and the social responsibility of influencers, to build a safer, more transparent and humane cyberspace.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong