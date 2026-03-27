Ho Chi Minh City launches helicopter tours for aerial views of city

On March 26, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The press conference was chaired by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong, and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

Regarding new tourism products for the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), head of the Tourism Management Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, stated that the helicopter tour offering aerial views of Ho Chi Minh City departs from Vung Tau Airport in Tam Thang Ward. Visitors can choose from four flight options, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, designed to provide an engaging experience at suitable costs.

This product not only offers an enjoyable experience for visitors but also helps promote the image of a modern and dynamic city. It will become a signature tourism product, attracting both domestic and international tourists in the near future, he said.

Regarding culinary tourism, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has launched the “Journey of connection through flavors” tour, featuring 15 programs spread across the city.

At the Cu Chi Tunnels, offerings such as the night tour themed “Moon over the Revolutionary Base,” a mini zoo, sport shooting activities, and Khmer cultural experiences will also be available during the April 30 and May 1 holidays.

In addition, signature tourism products from various localities, such as the “Binh Tay Market: Touching the Past” tour, the “Tan Dinh Impressions” tour, and the “Xuan Hoa – Old Charm in the New Streets” tour, are currently being implemented by numerous operators.

Head of the Tourism Management Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



Also at the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh, Deputy Head of the General Policy Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, stated that the current global geopolitical situation has created unpredictable impacts on the world economy, and Ho Chi Minh City—with an economic openness rate of up to 160 percent—cannot avoid facing these direct challenges.

In the first quarter of 2026, the city’s export turnover is estimated at over US$22 billion, representing a 1.12 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This activity has been under significant pressure from rising international shipping costs and prolonged transit times due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, creating risks of cargo damage—particularly for fresh and frozen food products.

Additionally, disruptions in the imported raw material supply chain, with import turnover rising 4.2 percent to nearly US$24 billion, have forced many businesses to adjust their production plans in order to adapt.

Despite this, the domestic market has maintained stable growth. In the first quarter, total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services are estimated at VND476,269 billion (US$18 billion), up 13.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Notably, the tourism sector continues to be an important driver, with total revenue reaching VND150,000 billion (US$5.7 billion), equivalent to 45.4 percent of the annual plan. Foreign direct investment (FDI) attracted in Q1 reached nearly US$2.9 billion, a surge of 219 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The city has resolved issues for 738 out of 838 projects, with total processed investment exceeding VND166,000 billion (US$6.3 billion), generating substantial real resources for the economy.

According to Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh, the Department of Finance has developed a plan aiming to contribute to the city’s goal of attracting US$11 billion in foreign investment in 2026. Priority will be given to high-quality capital inflows, including high-tech and high-value-added projects that are environmentally friendly and linked to innovation, research and development centers, data centers, strategic infrastructure, logistics, international finance, and eco-industrial parks.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh