Ho Chi Minh City launches digital app for people’s councils in communes

The new app marks for people’s councils in communes is a major step in modernizing governance, improving transparency, and enhancing citizen engagement through digital transformation.

At the online conference to launch the application for people’s council session management in communes, wards, and special administrative zones.

Today, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council held an online conference to launch the application for people’s council session management in communes, wards, and special administrative zones. The event was chaired by Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC People’s Council.

Chairman Vo Van Minh stated that the implementation of this app concretizes the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. It reflects Ho Chi Minh City’s pioneering spirit in advancing comprehensive digital transformation across all levels of local government, including people’s councils in communes, wards and special zones.

He emphasized that the new app for people’s councils in communes, wards and special zones is not merely an office management tool but a transformative innovation in governance methods. The platform aims to improve the efficiency of legislative supervision, support voter engagement, and enhance operations during council meetings particularly in deliberating and deciding matters under the legal authority of people’s councils.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC People’s Council speaks at the online session

The software system is designed to connect data between the city People’s Council and its counterparts in communes, ensuring fast, accurate, and transparent information flows. This integration strengthens leadership, operational efficiency, and the ability to monitor the implementation of council resolutions.

Chairman Vo Van Minh highlighted that the system embodies the guiding principle of “digital transformation for the people’s benefit” as outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW. It is expected to enable ontinuous and effective coordination between the two council levels, better serving residents and businesses alike.

He also directed relevant departments to focus on three key tasks:

- Updating and standardizing data within the system,

- Incorporating information on supervision activities, voter engagement, and citizen feedback, and

- Ensuring technical infrastructure readiness and comprehensive training for effective deployment.

According to the Chairman of the People’s Council, although this is only a pilot phase, all data entered during this period are real and serve actual work requirements. Once completed, the software will become the unified system for the entire city. Therefore, people’s councils in communes must regard this as a key task in the fourth quarter of 2025, closely linked to preparations for the year-end regular session. The results of the software’s operation will serve as a specific criterion in evaluating the performance of standing committees of people’s councils in communes for the 2025–2026 period.

He requested the Office of the National Assembly Delegation and the HCMC People’s Council to continue coordinating with technical units, providing infrastructure support, offering guidance, and consolidating implementation progress. Meanwhile, the standing committees of people’s councils in communes, wards, and special zones are expected to proactively follow the prescribed road map, report outcomes, and reflect any difficulties in a timely manner to ensure smooth operation across the entire system.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan