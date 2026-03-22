Within the framework of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival, a series of vibrant and meaningful activities took place on March 22, attracting the participation of a large number of Youth Union members, adolescents, and children.

Ho Chi Minh City launches 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” journey. (Photo: SGGP)

A highlight of the program was the flag-raising ceremony and the official launch of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” journey. The event was held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956–2026) and to gear up for the 10th Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 term.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, Ngo Minh Hai, emphasized that the launch of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” journey during Youth Month carries special significance.

He noted that the initiative serves as a platform to strongly disseminate the spirit of action, creating fresh momentum for grassroots associations, clubs, teams, and youth members to embark on a new journey with stronger determination, heightened responsibility, and an even greater aspiration to contribute to society.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, Ngo Minh Hai, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ngo Minh Hai called on Youth Union members and young people across the city to continue expressing their love for the Fatherland through practical and effective actions. These include implementing youth-led projects aligned with real-life needs, accelerating digital transformation, and further promoting the spirit of proactiveness and volunteerism.

He also underscored the importance of caring for and supporting vulnerable groups, including young workers, disadvantaged youth, and underprivileged children striving to excel in their studies.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City announced decisions on the establishment and affiliation of several clubs and groups under its the federation. These include the Youth Foreign Languages Club, the Off-Road Vehicle Club, and the Club for Urban Safety and Security.

Youth and members of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City attend the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Presentation of decisions on the establishment and affiliation of clubs, teams, and groups under the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Vinh Kha, Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, receives the flag launching the “I Love My Fatherland” journey

Mr. Ngo Minh Hai shared that the establishment and incorporation of clubs under the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City continue to underscore the organization’s role as a common home for youth, serving as a bridge that connects and unites young people from various sectors, professions, interests, and legitimate needs.

Through these initiatives, additional platforms are created for youth to engage, connect, and develop their capabilities and strengths, thereby contributing more actively to the community and the city’s overall development.

The 2025-2026 Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations' Brass Band Festival in Ho Chi Minh City officially opens on March 22. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the 2025-2026 Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations' Brass Band Festival in Ho Chi Minh City officially opened on the same day.

Within a maximum duration of 20 minutes, each team delivered a performance program comprising multiple regulated segments, showcasing technical proficiency, uniformity, discipline, and strong coordination.

The competition content focused on praising the traditions of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization, fostering love for the homeland and country, and instilling pride in Ho Chi Minh City.

The results of the festival are expected to be announced during the ceremony marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization in Ho Chi Minh City (May 15, 1941 – May 15, 2026), scheduled for May 2026.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh