HCMC provides preferential loans of up to VND200 million per household

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement Resolution No. 71/2025/NQ-HDND on lending mechanisms and policies for the poor and other policy beneficiaries, funded by the municipal budget.

The credit programs target multiple beneficiary groups, including poor households, near-poor households, and households that have recently escaped poverty; disadvantaged pupils and students; workers in need of capital to create employment; individuals who have completed prison sentences; and those seeking to purchase, lease-purchase, or repair social housing.

The maximum loan amount for poor, near-poor, and newly non-poor households is up to VND200 million (US$7,603) per household, with an interest rate of 0.5 percent per month. Funding for the program is sourced from public investment capital under the city budget and entrusted to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies for disbursement.

People’s committees of wards, communes, and special zones are tasked with intensifying communication efforts to disseminate the lending policies to residents, neighborhoods, hamlets, and savings and loan groups, particularly those eligible under poverty alleviation and other social policy programs.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh